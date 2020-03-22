Kim Kardashian’s 3 parenting tips that every mom should know

Anyone who has kids knows that motherhood is a train that never stops once you get on, and once in a while you need advice from fellow moms who are at a similar stage of raising their children. If you are a mother and a fan of Kim Kardashian – mom of four kids under seven: North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 10-month-old Psalm – you'll definitely want to know her tricks for managing a large family.

Of course there's no handbook for successful mothering, but there are ways of living this chapter of your life to the fullest and enjoying it along the way like this famous businesswoman and mother of four.

©@kimkardashian



When you have children you have to learn to improvise, recommends the star

In an interview with Vogue, Kim, who is also aunt to Khloé Kardashian’s one-year-old daughter True, Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Mason, Reign and Penelope, and Kylie Jenner’s little girl Stormi, shared some secrets on how she copes with a busy life of bringing up her four little ones. Here are three Kardashian tips:

Lean on your family. The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turns to her four sisters to support. The Kardashian-Jenner siblings – all but Kendall are moms – have a group chat where they share advice and experiences in order to tackle different situations and become better mothers. Slow down and enjoy the little things. When asked what having kids has taught her, she noted, “My kids have taught me how to be patient and what’s important in life.” Improvise, improvise, improvise. No matter how many rules you have, be ready to adapt because kids are a surprise a minute and things may not always go to plan.“I would say you just have to wing it,” she admitted.

©GettyImages



The famous businesswoman assures that being a mother has taught her patience

But will this dedicated mom have more kids? “I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” the reality TV star and entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. But husband Kanye West has said he wants seven children, so watch this space!