Gisele Bündchen flashes washboard abs during workout with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are here to remind you why they are one of the fittest celebrity couples. The New England Patriots star and the supermodel took to social media to share their dual workout on Monday, February 17. “#nodaysoff [heart eye emoji],” the Quarterback wrote on his post. In the photo, the pair look at each other as they put in work. Gisele puts her washboard abs on display in a sports bra paired with black workout pants. Tom rocked a shirt from his fitness line.

Gisele, 39, took to her social media to share the same picture on her stories. Tom and Gisele have had some time off and more time to workout together, since the star Quarterback and his team didn’t make it to the Super Bowl. The parents-of-three are never shy when it comes to opening up about their fitness.

In September, the athlete opened up about how his wife gives him a run for his money when it comes to working out. “She’s an incredibly hard worker in the gym,” he told People. “She’s got so much energy. She needs to work out, because she wouldn’t be able to sit still. She trains hard, and when we’re in there together sometimes she goes harder than me.”

Tom admitted that he as limits to his workouts – his wife does not. “When I practice on the field, which is really important for me,” he said. “That’s really intense for me – more than the gym, when I’m probably a little less intense. She’s pretty intense.” Adding: “She gets after it.”