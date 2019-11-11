Bring a bit of Brazil to your next event with Carnival-themed party ideas

Everyone knows and agrees that nobody celebrates like Brazilians (aka cariocas) do for Carnaval. Although a trip to Brazil might not be cost-effective to some, this in no way means that you cannot bring the vibrancy of carnaval to your home or next event.

With a little creativity you can bring the colors, the exuberance and the fun of the streets of the Cidade Maravilhosa to your own home without the cost of airfare.

The Brazilian Carnaval happens once a year and was first celebrated in 1723

To properly create a similar ambiance for your Carnaval-themed event, you must look to the sea. Since Rio de Janeiro (where it is celebrated) is by the ocean, incorporating beachy, tropical elements and colors is a win.

Tropical flowers are a must. Carnaval is an explosion of colors, smells and flavors. If you want your guests to feel as if they are about to walk into Río’s iconic Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí (the area that was built for the purpose of the parade), take inspiration from this iconic place. At the Sambadrome you will see an infinite amount of colors from all the floats, so don't be scared to be daring with your choices.

Celebration and fun means movement, and nothing says movement like streamers hanging from the ceiling or decorating the walls. Whether from paper or the shimmery kind, this is a simple and fast way to recreate the colors of Carnaval while creating a fun picture wall (who doesn't love a two-for-one).

Carnaval is the most popular celebration in Brazil

Of course, there is no Carnaval without masks. You can use them to decorate the tables, put them in the walls or give them to your guests to add in the picture-taking fun.

Last but not least, don’t forget to make a killer playlist with your favorite happy music, some Brazilian beats like samba, bossa nova and batucada, and serve plenty of caipirihnas and Brazilian dishes. You can bet that in January next year your friends will beg you to organize another party, or even offer to take you to Rio.

