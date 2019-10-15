Discover what LatinX means to members of HOLA! USA

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month , the team of HOLA! USA sat down to discuss what being Latinx means to them. In the melting pot that is the United States a common misconception is that Latin cultures share the same traditions and beliefs, and while that may be true in some cases, it is certainly not so across the board. From the lush lands of Argentina, Nicaragua and Dominican Republic to gorgeous Colombia, Mexico and Puerto Rico, hear firsthand accounts about the latin journey . Watch to discover what sets each of their cultures apart, what they hold close to their hearts and how they retain their identity of being latina in the United States.

