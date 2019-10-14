Today marks an extra important and incredibly sweet day that must be celebrated. Monday, October 14, is every sweet treat lovers favorite day: National Dessert Day. A day this delicious cannot go without one of our go-to Latino desserts that add the right touch to the end of every meal (because what's a churrasco meal if not followed by some delicious panqueques?).

Whether you're an arroz con leche lover or looking to try something new, we've gathered some of our top favorite desserts to share with you. Sweet eats!

