Tacos give us life. They are delicious, versatile and never disappoint. There can be so many different variations of ingredients that can go within the delicious corn-based vehicle: pork, beef, fish or veggies.

Each taco style is distinct and no less delicious from the last and despite their differences, you will always be able to find some appetizing familiars (we’re looking at you cilantro, lime, salsa and onions).

Whether you’re in the mood for some beef barbacoa tacos or are looking to keep it on the healthier side with some fish or veggie tacos, knowing exactly what to get can sometimes be a little daunting when you’re given so many options.

No worries — we’ve done all the legwork for you and have gathered some of the most delicious and popular versions of the taco so that you can look like a culinary know-it-all next time you’re getting ready to chow down.