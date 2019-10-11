Discover Jessica Biel's favorite yoga postures
is a yoga fan. She even has a capsule clothing line specially designed for practitioners of these exercises.
Justin Timberlake's wife is a sports lover and her physique is amazing.
To perform the lizard posture, you can do it from the downward dog position or even from the high climbing stance, as seen in the picture.
This is one of the most well-known and practiced yoga hip opening postures.
The reverse warrior or Viparita Virabhadrasana allows for deep work in the muscles of the hip and the intercostal area.
The runner's thrust posture is frequently performed not only by yoga practitioners but also by cyclists, marathoners and athletes, usually as part of their elongation exercises.
