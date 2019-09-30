Edith reserved a very special place in her heart for her beloved Mexico. She wanted to experience every part of the country's heritage and take advantage of everything it has to offer. The magic, the people, the history... This is how she described some of her experiences:

"A piece of moon in the pocket is good to find who you love, to be rich with no one knowing... put a tender moon leaf and you will see what you want to see, some moon drops... This is how the ancient Mexicans captured the essence of the moon in rock and used it to build a pyramid, a city, an empire, and a unique culture."