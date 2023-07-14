Lorenzo Lazo, Edith González’s widower, finds love again

About four years ago, Lorenzo Lazo experienced the profound loss of his beloved partner, Edith González, who had been his wife and companion for nearly a decade. Despite the immense sorrow that befell him, the Mexican economist didn’t closed his heart completely, and as time passed, he gradually embraced the possibility of new romantic connections. Now, with great enthusiasm, Lorenzo has announced a new relationship with Luz Blanchet, a renowned Mexican TV host and collaborator of the popular show “Hoy” on Televisa.

Lorenzo and Luz had kept their relationship well-guarded, but now they have finally decided to share it in the pages of our sister magazine, ¡HOLA! Mexico. They had a debut in their first photoshoot as a couple, revealing their deep love and the connection that binds them.

“It has been a fortunate crossing of paths,” they declared to the publication, with whom they have also shared the details of the beginning of their love story. So far, they have not revealed more details about this happy news on their social media, where they have been very discreet all this time, never dropping any hints about the romance that was blossoming between them.

Luz divorced the father of her children more than 10 years ago

Their past relationships

In October last year, Lorenzo made headlines as he publicly disclosed he was starting a new relationship. “I am embarking on a new journey, getting to know someone, and well, life continues,” he shared with the media at that time. While he chose not to delve into specific details, he did reveal that the enigmatic woman’s name was Rocío. However, as time passed, little further mention of this romance indicated that it had seemingly reached its conclusion, paving the way for his current relationship with Luz.

Lorenzo had a relationship with Lourdes Peláez for about two years

The first relationship that Lorenzo had after Edith’s passing was with Lourdes Peláez. The international economist and the public relations professional from Guadalajara started their relationship in February 2020, and everything seemed to be going well. However, in August 2022, they confirmed a separation. “It was an opportunity that unfolded and reached its natural end, and I experienced many fulfilling moments,” expressed Lazo at that time, as reported by the show “De Primera Mano” (Imagen Televisión). Before that, he was married to Concha de La Mora from 1980 until her passing in 2009.

On the other hand, Luz was married for 14 years to Pedro Eguía, the father of her triplets, until January 2010, when they announced their separation. “My husband and I are currently facing a challenging situation. We have decided to part ways. I’m sharing this to avoid any false speculations that may arise,” she candidly revealed during her appearance on the show “Ventaneando” aired on TV Azteca. Since then, Luz has chosen to keep her romantic life private, and no information regarding any subsequent partners has been made public - until now.

Luz has been private about her love life