Heidi Klum is the undisputed Queen of Halloween, shocking and surprising us every year with her creative costumes, designed especially for her annual star-studded Halloween party. As Heidi's 2019 Halloween party – and with the bash marking its 20th anniversary – approaches, the Project Runway host revealed clues as to what she'll be dressed up this year.

“I don’t want to let my Halloween fans down because there are so many people who love creativity as much as I do and are jonesing to see what I do,” she said, according to Page Six, which reports she'll be teaming up with husband Tom Kaulitz for her look.

After seeing her with incredible costumes, prosthetic makeup, and every hair color under the sun, we are sure that she will outdo herself this year. As we await the big Heidi Klum Halloween 2019 reveal, let's take a look back at the famed model's past costumes.