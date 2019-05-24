Ellen Degeneres buys Adam Levine's home for $45million
Ellen Degeneres has bought an exclusive Beverly Hills property for $45 million dollars, and the home used to belong to Adam Levine. Its a luxury residence which boasts, among other amenities, a tennis court, pool, spa, guest house, two kitchens and a movie theater.
According to TMZ, Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo bought the residence in 2018 for $35.5million from the creator of Will and Grace, Max Mutchnick. The couple then invested around $7million in improvements and last month put the home for sale up for $47.5million.
Both the interior spaces and the exterior of the home have every luxury you could dream of to guarantee comfort and the lavish life, including an Olympic sized pool which is surrounded by nature.
The house is huge – more than 10,000sq ft – and as we can see in these pictures, is a total California dream home.
A peek at the luxury home's stainless steel professional kitchen.
A look at one of the patios outside where there is an open air kitchen with pizza oven, perfect for dining al fresco.
Inside the spacious home, there are a number of spots to relax and enjoy. All of the rooms are filled with natural light and have views of the lush garden.
A look inside one of the chic bedrooms, which measures 2,000 sq ft.
On the second floor of the house, there's a brightly lit corner bedroom with French doors and terrace views.
What would a Beverly Hills home be without a walk-in closet...This giant wardrobe is one Carrie Bradshaw would love, and Ellen and wife Portia DeRossi definitely won't have to argue over space!
The home's bathrooms, featuring double sinks and marble, are all tastefully done in neutrals with plenty of natural light.
Here, a look at a second bath, with beautiful grey marble decor.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show star and her actress spouse have already put their own Beverly Hills home up for sale for nearly $18million, so we're guessing they'll be soon ready to move in!
