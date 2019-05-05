Gina Rodriguez marries Joe LoCicero in 'magical' wedding ceremony

They did! Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero officially tied the knot. The Jane the Virgin star took to her Instagram to share that she and her longtime love said “I do” in front of a host of family and friends over the weekend. “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever,” she wrote next to her wedding video. The 34-year-old gave her followers a look inside of her special day with a stunning video.

©GettyImages



Gina Rodriguez married her longtime love during an intimate wedding ceremony Photo: Getty Images

In the clip, Gina shows off her gorgeous Pronovias Ribelia gown and the moment she made her way down the aisle, her husband became overwhelmed with tears. In true Gina fashion, the wedding was filled with dancing and a host of sweet PDA between the bride and her groom. “With that one kiss we got 100 new family members,” the caption read. The Miss Bala star, who wore two dresses for the outdoor festivities, thanked her mother-in-law and a host of other people who helped make her special day a reality.

Gina had a special round of thank you’s for her Jane the Virgin co-star Justin Baldoni and her brother-in-law Michael for singing during the ceremony. Gina and Joe had star support during their ceremony as a few other famous friends were in attendance. Jaime Camil shared his reaction to the sweet day in the comments, writing: Beautiful film! It was magical for Heidi and me to see how much you guys love each other. Thank you for having us. #tvdaughter.”

The pair also got wedding day blessings from Chance the Rapper, Roselyn Sanchez and Brie Larson. Last month, the Someone Great actress shared the three essentials she would need for her wedding day: "Pizza, hopefully Joe and my family." Gina and Joe got engaged in the summer of 2018, after dating for two years.