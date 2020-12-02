Scientists are coming in to change the beauty game! 2020 is coming to a close, and Biotech scientist Dr. Barb Paldus Ph.D. is looking ahead to the trends that will shape our industry in 2021.

Dr. Paldus is at the helm of Codex Beauty (soon to be Codex Beauty Labs), a biotech skincare company leading with innovation at its forefront. The brand’s use of plant biology, ethnobotany science, and exceptional sustainability practices creates a new standard in the “clean” beauty space.

Dr. Paldus shared with HOLA! USA, the key trends she is forecasting will help shape the skincare industry in 2021.

Biotech Beauty

Beauty brands are tapping into the biotech industry to innovate, enhance sustainability, and create better, safer ingredients at scale. Dr. Paldus draws on her background as a biotech scientist to blend plant biology with biotech innovations to define a new standard for truly clean and sustainable products. All Codex Beauty formulations are produced in pharma-grade clean manufacturing facilities, are clinically tested, and are driven by data. The brand’s breakthrough food-grade preservation system, PreservX, chartered a new path as a sustainable solution to keep products safe from bacteria and mold while being safe for you and your microbiome. Biotech will also enhance sustainability and combat the scarcity of natural ingredients in the beauty industry, as ingredients previously sourced naturally from the earth can now be manufactured by biotechnology.

Skin Microbiome Health

Microbiome health has been a buzzword in the industry for years, but as consumers demand higher standards from brands, there needs to be a way to certify results. Codex Beauty implements a sustainable plant-based approach, proprietary biotech innovations, and a “less is more” mentality to create microbiome friendly products without becoming anhydrous. To lend third-party credibility, all products in the collection have been certified by MyMicrobiome.

Science vs. Storytelling

With little regulation limiting what claims skincare brands can make, many products are touting marketing claims that simply aren’t proven. The future brands recognize that there is enhanced consumer literacy in the clean and safe beauty space, urging the importance of quantifiable, verified data over-inflated marketing claims (science, not storytelling). Codex Beauty believes in transparency (in fact, it’s the basis of The Codex Code) and offers clinical data for all products, along with a multitude of third-party certifications from organizations including EWG, EcoCert, MyMicrobiome, Leaping Bunny, and Vegan.

Enhanced Sustainability

Those leading the industry in the right direction recognize the importance of sustainability for beauty brands, whether via packaging, formulations, or reducing the carbon footprint. Codex Beauty uses recyclable green polyethylene bottles manufactured from sugarcane waste, which actually reduces carbon footprint. By 2021, the brand will shift to mono-material packaging, resulting in a harmful 100% carbon dioxide emission. Dr. Paldus sits on the EWG Board and is passionate about leading with sustainability at the forefront of all practices; she believes that “if you can’t make the sustainable choice when creating a product, even if it costs you more, you don’t deserve to be creating a brand.”

