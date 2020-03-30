Makeup is a form of self-expression—that's why it's constantly changing and evolving, and this spring/summer season is no exception. Styles are being revamped, and some trends are even becoming something of a creative experiment in which you just have to have an open mind and be willing to explore something new. This spring's upcoming trends can only be described in two words: fun and risky. Both concepts have come together in a variety of combinations and proposals you can experiment with this spring.

So get ready to welcome in these 7 head-turning trends that will complement that knock-'em-dead outfit you've been anxious to put on!: