Gone are the days of skinny brows, we all want full, thick, perfectly groomed arches. There are pencils, powders, gels, tinted gels, pomades, waxes, brushes, and the list goes on to pick from. With thousands of products on the market, achieving the flawless arch of your dreams and finding the proper eyebrow enhancing tool can be somewhat intense, which is why we turned to our favorite part of the shopping experience - reviews. That’s right we took a helping hand from our fellow makeup enthusiasts within the comment sections of the top beauty one-stop-shops globally and here’s how they voted. Ahead, you’ll find the best waterproof brow tools, volumizing eyebrow enhancers and more.