When it comes to hairstyles, no one can top Cardi B. In the last few years, the 27-year-old rapper has risen to fame for her music, but she’s also become an icon in the beauty world thanks to her ever-changing hairstyles.

Cardi’s hairdos are a thing of aesthetic genius—she matches her luscious locks to her gorgeous outfits, bold makeup and even her pristine nails, hitting every color on the spectrum. In the beginning, Cardi would transform her hair for events and performances, but one look at her social media and you can see that rocking these hairstyles is now the norm.

Keep scrolling to see some of Cardi’s most daring looks. From pastel purples to vibrant reds and even rainbow-colored hues, there’s no color Cardi can’t rock…