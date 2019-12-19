Kat Von D announces two new colorful collections debuting in 2020

Attention, beauty lovers! If your resolution for the New Year is to revamp your makeup stash, good news—Kat Von D just announced two brand new collections debuting in 2020. The beauty brand is adding a variety of blushes and (squeal!) for the first time ever, releasing eight colorful lip glosses.

©@katvondbeauty



Kat Von D is releasing new blushes and lipglosses

Kat Von D Beauty announced the exciting news on social media, sharing exclusive first photos of the products. The Everlasting Blush ($26) is packaged in beautiful flower compacts and will come in six soft matte shades—honeysuckle, peony, foxglove, rosebud, snapdragon and poppy—that range from a peachy beige to a bold, bright orange.

In 2020, Kat Von D beauty lovers will also get the chance to purchase the brand’s first ever lipgloss product. The XO Vinyl Lip Cream ($20) will have eight glossy shades to choose from—blossom, carnation, dahlia, Lolita, Rosita and tulip—with each coming in a shiny finish. Like the blush, each of the glosses are packaged with Kat Von D’s signature designs.

©@katvondbeauty



The two collections will drop in January 2020

Fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the pretty products. Both the Everlasting Blush and the XO Vinly Lip Cream are set to hit stores on January 24. And if you’d rather shop online, you can get your picks starting January 10.

Happy shopping!