Kat Von D is moving her famous tattoo shop to another state

Goodbye California, hello Indiana! Kat Von D is closing her famous tattoo shop to reportedly escape from California’s taxes, policies, and the government. The tattoo artist, model, entrepreneur, and recording artist, took social media to share the news with her followers “As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA,” she wrote sharing a picture of herself with “Goodbye, California!” written across it.

“After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there,” she revealed on Instagram.

The 39-year-old Mexico native added that High Voltage Tattoo would be closing its doors before Christmas. “This means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop @highvoltagetat here in West Hollywood on Dec 1. I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often,” she reveals.

Those interested in getting inked by Kat’s team still have time. “With that being said, we will be celebrating the HvT legacy this next month and a half by tattooing regularly at the shop, and welcome all of you to come and get tattooed by one of my talented fellow artists in the month of November! Appointments are booking up quickly, so I suggest either coming by the shop and setting up time or going to highvoltagetattoo.com and making your appointment!” Von D suggested.