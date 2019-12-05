Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant explains why she keeps her grey hair and doesn't dye it

Alexandra Grant is not conforming to beauty standards, and she is encouraging other women to do the same. The artist, who is currently dating Keanu Reeves, got candid on social media about why she decided to stop dyeing her hair after becoming prematurely grey in her 20s. Alexandra shared an article that revealed breast cancer has been linked to dye and chemical hair straighteners in 50,000 women. “Wow. Today's news... The numbers are staggering, especially for womxn of color. I went gray prematurely in my early 20's... and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn't tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more,” she wrote. “In my 30's I let my hair turn "blonde.”

©GettyImages



Alexandra shared the reason why she has decided to embrace her grey hairs

The post continued: “I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards... then let's talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn! Alexandra, 46, used the term “womxn” which is used to explicitly include transgender women and women of color. Alexandra gave her followers a look at her darker tresses in a throwback post.

In the photo, an 18-year-old Alexandra smiles as she stands next to a group of friends before a road trip. “Over Thanksgiving, @picturesofflorence sent this one my way... four dear friends after Freshman year of college about to take off on a road trip across the country. Four 18 year-olds... and I couldn't drive! At the time I was a math major... What would I tell my 18 year-old self now? (You'll be a "blonde" in your 30's? You'll give up math for art?). And what would my 18 year-old self tell me today? I'll get back to you on that!”

©GettyImages



The artist shared a throwback picture from her college years and with darker hair

Alexandra proudly showed off her grey hairs as she walked alongside her beau Keanu Reeves in November when they walked arm-in-arm at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

