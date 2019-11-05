Beautyblender Founder dishes on celebrity-approved secrets for a flawless complexion

If you’re a beauty aficionado, chances are you’ve used a Beautyblender, $20 , to apply your foundation at some point in your life. While brushes used to be the preferred tool to blend complexion products, this egg-shaped pink sponge has quickly become a holy grail item for makeup artists and women alike. The creation of the bouncy tool made Beautyblender Founder, Rea Ann Silva a pioneer within the makeup space. She created a solution for on-set movie makeup, photography and more by producing an award-winning tool that gave the skin an airbrush finish. Whether you’re using the beauty buy to contour your cheekbones or enhance your highlight, it’s safe to say this sponge is a lifesaver.

We caught up with the Mexican expert who spoke on the importance of damping the blender until it's doubled in size and on her latest and greatest launches. From primers to brushes with rollers, check out all of Rea Ann’s beauty tips on using her products.

Be sure to shop the brushes exclusively at beautyblender.com and other items in store and online at Sephora. We promise these tips and tricks are Latina beauty-approved.