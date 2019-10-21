The magic hairstyle that will save you from a 'bad hair day'

When humidity takes over, the best thing to do is pull your hair up in a style that will make you feel comfortable and chic. And Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and sisters Bella, and Gigi Hadid know very well how to do it. The best part? This hairstyle is a classic, it never goes out of trend. It’s very practical and can be used for any situation—for work to a party, or even at the beach. Very versatile and also very easy to do, we’ll give you the details on how to master the humidity-proof 'ballerina bun' so that you (and your hair) can laugh at bad weather.

©GettyImages



Kendall Jenner looking super sleek in a camel leather suit and a ballerina bun

GET YOUR HAIR READY

To master this hairdo, it is key to remove all the knots with a good brush. Remember to use soft, even strokes from the roots to the tips. It is best if your hair is completely straight before starting. If you have frizzy hair, you can use a little gel or serum to add shine and make it more manageable.

©GettyImages



Gigi Hadid wears her hair even and straight, which guarantees a flawless hairstyle.

¿HOW TO DO IT?

Comb the hair back to gather it into a tight ponytail and hold it firmly. Wrap the hair around itself, turning it into an even spiral at the base of the ponytail and tuck the tip under the bun, you can keep it in place with hairpins. You should use between 3 and 7 pins to keep it in place. Try to slide them under the hair so they are not as visible. To finish it, you can use hairspray to make sure all stays in place and give it a polished finish.

©GettyImages



Bella Hadid wears a high bun that brings out her features and complements her outfit perfectly

HIGH, MIDDLE OR LOW

This bun celebs love, not only gives you a quick and simple solution to manage messy hair but also gives you a sophisticated look instantly. That’s why you can wear it high on the top of your head, like Kendall and Bella—the classic option that will help you stylize your features—or opt to wear it in the middle or lower part of your head like Gigi and Hailey. Putting the bun at this height is ideal if you have shorter hair.

©GettyImages



Hailey Baldwin prefers wearing her bun lower, looking equally glamorous and elegant

Keeping the part in the middle or towards one side will give you a unique and elegant touch. You can choose to do this before you pull the hair up. You can add accessories like embellished bobby pins to give it a fun and trendy look.



