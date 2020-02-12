If you’re looking for the queen bee of hair color trends, all signs point to balayage highlights as the reigning champion. Oui, Oui mademoiselle! This magnificent French brush stroke effect that bathes your hair in light, continues to win the hearts and manes of many.

Whether you’re curly, straight, wavy, long, and on-trend bob cuts are just some of the styles that we've seen killing it with these highlights. Don't believe us? Here's the proof. Here are the most memorable red carpet, photo, and social media looks from 16 celebs who said “Yes!” to lighting up their hair and faces with this technique.