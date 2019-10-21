Blake Lively's anti-pollution skincare routine

Blake Lively knows that as a mother-of-three and actress, she has no time for negative effects daily pollution has on her skin. Exposure to environmental pollution can kick-off the skin’s aging process and leave it dull-toned and dehydrated. Lucky for us, the A Simple Favor star has found the solution in a product that she incorporates in her daily beauty routine that will save the day.

Blake Lively protects her skin from enviornmental pollution with his product

The actress, who just welcomed her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, uses the Darphin Intral Environmental Lightweight Shield Broad Spectrum ($46.40). The nude-tone product fades into the skin, leaving it soft, luminous, and protected. It should be applied in the morning after your day cream and can also be used as a makeup base. Blake completes her routine with lip balm and a natural makeup. Opting to look fresh-faced and flawless.

It protects the skin against the effects of pollution and should be incorperated into your daily routine

If Blake's go-to product isn't available, here are some alternatives that are cost effective and will get the job done.

Day serum with vitamin C

The Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum ($80) is a super potent vitamin C serum mixed with a variety of antioxidants, essential nutrients, fruit enzymes, and a chronopeptide that mimics the antioxidant benefits of vitamin D. The mix will reaffirm and lighten the skin while improving the signs of photoaging. It offers a reservoir effect, which means that it remains active on the skin for up to 72 hours. It can be used on normal, oily, dry and combination skin.

This serum stays active for up to 72 hours

A protective sunscreen

Here's a sunscreen that protects against UV rays, but also prevents the appearance of dark spots and premature signs of aging caused by free radicals. Clarins UV plus sunscreen ($49) has a touch of color so you can use it as a light base, while the skin continues to look healthy and preserves a youthful complexion.

The Clarins UV Plus prevents premature signs of aging

Antipollution Spray

The original Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray has kept millions of faces fresh for hours. The cosmetics firm took its innovative and award-winning formula and enriched it with minerals such as zinc, magnesium and copper to create the All Nighter Pollution Protection ($34). The product that protects against environmental damage. UD's light-like-air proposal acts as a protective barrier against pollution, but it will also help you keep your makeup intact for up to 16 hours as it protects against oxidation, another effect of pollution.

It acts as a protective barrier against pollution

Your skin will be grateful!