Love curly hair? Rock it retro like Blake Lively and Bella Hadid

With curly hair going well past a simple hairstyle trend to a beautiful way of life, stars we're used to seeing with straight locks or subtle waves are showing us they are loving their full, gorgeous curls. Bella Hadid and Blake Lively each have their own style but are both embracing curls, whether off duty or on the red carpet, especially vintage looks inspired by the 1970s and 1980s. So let the supermodel and the Gossip Girl star show you how to rock maximum throwback volume if you have long locks!

Bella Hadid evoked the disco era with her curly ponytail

This season's curls are much more defined, high voltage and daring, which perfectly defines the curly-haired styles with a retro chic vibe. For her disco diva look, Bella went for a slicked back center part, allowing the tumbling curls to take center stage, evoking the late Seventies and early Eighties with her cascading hairstyle.

Curls unleashed

Blake meanwhile, preferred a more easygoing curly 'do that flowed with plenty of movement, featuring curls that were much more defined. The actress' bold blonde highlights and full-bodied curls took us back to the future... we mean the Eighties!

If you have straight hair, though, you'll need some heat! Pick up a styling tools like a curling iron, but choose carefully and pick the right products to complement the heating tools, so you don't run the risk of drying or damaging your hair.



Blake Lively can’t resist showing off her natural curls

Fortunately, there are excellent products on the market that, aside from giving you well-defined curls, offer heat protection, make your locks shine, and even nourish your hair. If your hair is naturally curly, you can opt for a diffuser, that faithful tool styler that, in combination with a wide-tooth comb, is ideal for untangling without causing your curls to lose their shape.

If you need to use a curling iron there are plenty of options with temperature control to help you protect your locks. There are also models for every hair type, so have fun choosing the one that best fits your needs! Need some ideas? Here are three options!

The first is the the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium ($49.99, Ulta.com), which has a "Turbo Heat" button and offers up to 50 different heat settings to guarantee smooth, frizz-free curls.

From left to right: the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium, the Conair Double Ceramic and Hot Tools 24k Gold Curling Iron

This We The Conair Double Ceramic curling iron, which has 30 heat settings (Amazon, $17), is an ideal option if you are a frequent traveler, since it features dual voltage and comes with a special carrying case. Last but not least, the Hot Tools 24k Gold Curling Iron ($34.99, Ulta.com) is a favorite, as it distributes heat quickly and uniformly and has heat settings that go up to 430°F.

Having chosen your perfect iron and read all about the tricks, the only question left is: Will you join Bella and Blake on team curly?