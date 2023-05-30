Ryan Reynolds shows off huge biceps, Blake Lively reacts: ‘Extra spicy’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to be couple goals! The pair are known for having the most hilarious social media interactions and have shown how proud they are of each other over the years, after marrying in 2012 and welcoming their four kids, 8-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez, 3-year-old Betty, and a new baby.

The 46-year-old actor, who was named Sexiest Man Alive back by People in 2010, decided to welcome summer weather in a white tank and khakis, showing off his biceps and making fans go crazy for his incredible physique.

“Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York,” Reynolds wrote, posing casually for the camera while wearing his sunglasses. He also credited his wife for taking the photo after posting it on Instagram Stories.

The 35-year-old actress showed how proud she is of her husband, as she reposted the photo with a sign that read; “Caution: Extra Spicy,” adding some sriracha sauce emojis.

This is not the first time that she shows love for Reynold’s biceps. “Are we supposed to believe this isn’t a post about your fine ass arms?” Lively wrote on Instagram Stories back in 2021 when the actor posted a photo of a turtle hiding under his car. But wait, there’s more,” she added, zooming in on his arms. “You’re welcome.”