For those who are looking to change their diet and their lifestyles, they will most likely find all sorts of green juices, teas, infusions and an extensive list of superfoods that are rich in nutrients and highly beneficial for their health. When it comes to tea, there several types and flavors that have gained popularity, but there is one in particular that stands above gthe rest. And when you know that your favorite celebrity swears by it, well, you can't help but want to find out more!

Take Kombucha tea, for example. This fascinating drink, which has celebs like Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry and even the Queen of Spain herself, Queen Letizia, all over it, has excellent properties. Are you curious? Let's take a deep dive into the secrets behind the potent tea.