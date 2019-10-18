Going completely meat-free is not for everyone, Charlize in fact, is not a vegetarian, but including a bigger portion of raw vegetables in your diet migh have indeed benefits for your health.

Experts say that diets based on raw uncooked or ‘live’ foods are better metabolized by the body, and that they also have the plus of being low in calories and full of fiber. They argue that cooking destroys some of the natural enzymes that are important for health and digestion.

Vegetables (preferably organic and not genetically-modified), fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, grains, natural juices, and purified water are therefore essential to this diet.