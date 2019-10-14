Charlize Theron's bob became the world's most versatile pixie cut

Two of this years coolest cuts are battling it out! The pixie cut has seduced more than one celebrity as we've seen with Katy Perry, Emilia Clarke and Scarlett Johansson, who are just a few examples of those who have gone for the chop. And the classic bob is similarly appealing, drawing fans like Irina Shayk because it's an elegant cut that can be worn in a host of ways. If you’re thinking about making a getting a hair makeover and can't decide, there's one celebrity who just might help inspire you: Charlize Theron. In the course of just a few months the South African actress showed off a dark bob, then a dark pixie before going back to blonde – and proved she looks great in all three!

©Getty Images



Charlize showed off her sleek dark bob at the beginning of the year at the Oscars

Early in 2019, the actress went from her signature blonde to dramatically dark hair, and gradually started playing with the length. Charlize wasn't afraid to play with the versatile look, making the most of it with rocking bangs, going sleek and straight, trying out a wet look or even sexy waves.

©Getty Images



The actress rocked a dark chocolate cropped cut at Wimbledon in July 2019

She revealed what was undoubtedly the most dramatic change over the summer, going even darker and shorter (!) with a 1960s style pixie cut, which can be adapted to any hair texture or face shape. As the season changed, the chamelonic actress showed off a whole new look, her pixie cut updated with transitional blonde highlights.

If you are thinking about a pixie for yourself, those with a heart-shaped or round visage should wear the cut with long layers at the crown and sides. Square face shapes often look best with a bit more length at the back, while oval faces tend to suit either look.

©GettyImages



In fall of 2019, Charlize transitioned back into blonde highlights

Charlize has certainly always been one of the most daring celebrities and has never been afraid of changing her look. Different colors and lengths have been part of her style transformations. Which would you rather try: the bob or the pixie?

