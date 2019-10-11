When it's time to hit the town, wearing makeup is one of the first items on the 'to-do' list. Sure, it's fun to try different looks and feel like someone different for a day, but many of us simply want to achieve a daily beauty look that makes us look natural and have us be the best version of ourselves. Among the essential items that we must have in our cosmetic bag is foundation, which fortunately has become a multifunctional product that you can use for more purposes than you think.

So what are these elusive ways of using makeup foundation? Let the experts (makeup artists, celebs and well, us!) show you how! Here are several options that will illustrate just how the possibilities are truly endless and that you can use your foundation beyond its original function.