Mindy Kaling radiates body confidence in sexy mirror selfie

Mindy Kaling may have the ultimate walk-in closet, but what’s even more attractive is her confidence! The 40-year-old star took to her social media to share a mirror selfie while sitting on the floor of her luxe wardrobe room. Wearing a smile on her face, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a long sleeve black bodysuit from The Kit Undergarments, The Office actress oozes confidence in the picture she captioned,” Oh nothing, just feeling like that b**h.” Yes, Mindy!

©@mindykaling



Mindy was the epitome of confidence in a sexy mirror selfie

The mother-of-one has always kept it real when it comes to body confidence. In the past, Mindy has shared snaps wearing Spanx ahead of the Costume Designers Guild Awards and back in the summer, the Everyone Is Hanging Out Without Me author shared a couple of bikini photos with her 4.5 million fans and wrote an inspiring caption to go along. “IDK who needs to hear this but... WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI.” She continued, “You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer (edited to say: this accidentally sounds like an ad but it’s not- but I mean, if you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment)!”

Besides being praised for always being her true self, Mindy is also getting the spotlight for her extensive career. The actress, writer, producer and comedian appears on the November cover of ELLE’s Women in Hollywood issue. Donning a glammed-up iteration of her bodysuit look from before, Mindy looks gorgeous as ever in a v-neck bodysuit under a fur-trimmed overcoat and boss-lady black pumps.

©@mindykaling



The actress, writer and producer has always been real about body confidence

Excited to share her latest accomplishment with the world she captioned, “Wow! Thank you @elleusa for featuring me on the November cover of the Women in Hollywood issue with such amazing company.”

She added,” And thanks especially for letting me talk so frankly about my experience coming up as a writer, actor and producer in this business. Link to my story up top! #WomenInHollywood.”

