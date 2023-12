Although it only seems to be a small silicone brush, the Luna mini 2 ($139.00) is an electric facial cleaning device. When in contact with water and soap, it removes makeup remains and dirt. It performs a light exfoliation and reduces the size of the pores.

Advantages over a common cleansing brush: soft to the touch, easy to clean, designed to reach the various areas of the face, although it can also be used on the neck, shoulders, neckline, etc. It's portable and rechargeable