With traditional foundations, opacity has played a large role in how well foundations matched the skin. The more coverage the foundation had, the more closely we had to match. But now, there are new technologies in foundations that allow formulas to mimic the skin’s undertone through self-adjusting ingredients. Our new Jane Iredale Beyond Matte Liquid Foundation is a perfect example. Through key ingredients in the formula, the pigment of the foundation literally adjusts to the skin’s undertone creating a seamless match. One good tip I can give is to look for a foundation with buildable coverage – a formula that can you can start with a sheer amount and then apply more if needed. Consumers often apply more coverage than they actually need when, in reality, we get our best results by going sheer to start and then applying more coverage just to specific areas rather than all over.