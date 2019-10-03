Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
When it comes to finding the perfect foundation, Latinas sometimes face a major dilemma. Like many women of color, shade matching can be an overwhelming experience. Thankfully, fellow makeup enthusiast Shawn Towne is providing us with a foundation match cheat sheet. Jane Iredale Makeup’s global makeup artist gave us some major pro-tips on figuring out our perfect match.
