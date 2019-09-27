Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Did you know aloe vera contains groundbreaking properties which can do wonders for your delicate and sensitive skin? Cuban-Mexican actress Livia Brito informed her followers via her YouTube channel that she uses the natural ingredient as a skin purifier. The star prefers to apply it on her face after removing makeup because she knows that the minerals and vitamins aloe contains absorb immediately. It's a perfect skin regenerator and moisturizer.
