Aloe vera is that mythical plant which for years has lived among the flowers of gardens. The many medicinal properties are attributed. It has been used in acne treatment, burns, and detoxification. Would you like to know how you can try it in other formats? We will tell you here...

A soap to start

To start, you can try a bar of soap like this by the Naturavia Jabon de Aloe y Onagra, $7. Ideally, you can use aloe to cleanses sensitive skin conditions such as those with psoriasis and dermatitis.