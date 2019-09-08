Celebrity style inspiration: Lele Pons and her colorful hairstyles

If you are thinking about making a radical change to your mane, Lele Pons is just the inspiration that you need to make a colorful jump. Scrolling through the Venezuelan-born influencer's social media is like dipping into a sea of stunning hair colors from silver to pastels to vibrant reds.

She certainly keeps us guessing and one style that had her more than 36million followers headed to their stylists: the most recent tone for her tresses, a bold purple look. With this fun hue, Lele joins the violet hair fan club and its most famous members, Lady Gaga (who rocked violet back in 2018) Maisie Williams, Katy Perry, and Kelly Osbourne.

©@lelepons



Lele Pons tried out a violet look and asked her followers for their opinions

“New hair color! Yes or no?,” she wrote next to the photo she shared on social media. Well we know our vote: a definite yes! If you want to try a similar look, depending on your skin tone you can try pastel shades, often recommended for paler complexions, or intense shades and fluorescents look beautiful with darker skin.

In its haircolor blog, Schwarzkopf explains that if you are a brunette and you want to get a soft purple version, you will have to lighten your hair color first. If you are already blonde, you can apply the color directly.

©@lelepons



Wigging out: Lele's fashion forward looks have her fans going wild

If Lele has convinced you to try out a bright haircolor, keep in mind that to take the best care of your hue, you should avoid washing your hair with hot water, as it will make your hair look, well, washed out. Also, only cleanse your hair twice a week at the most. Daily washes will dry out your hair and fade the color. If your scalp tends to be oily, consider using dry shampoo.

Finally, never forget to use products to protect your hair. Apply thermal protectors if you are a fans of heating tools! Try out argan, coconut, grape seed, olive, and shea oils to moisturize, protect the color, provide your hair with nutrients. So, are you ready to go bold?

