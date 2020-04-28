Lele Pons is the queen of cosmetic procedure before and after pics - and we can’t stop staring

Lele Pons is one of the funniest entertainers on social media surpassing millions of followers and views monthly. The Venezuelan YouTube star’s physical transformation is evident on a recent post she shared on her social channel wishing her mom a happy birthday, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST MOM ❤️❤️ te amo mami! I’m so lucky to have gotten such a devoted, funny, caring, and brilliant mother like you! Thank you for everything you do and have done for me! You’re my best friend!” Lele is not ashamed of showing her before pictures, especially when the 23-year-old mogul has experience a dramatic glow up.

©@lelepons



Lele Pons shares a sweet photo as she celebrates her mother’s birthday

It’s safe to say, the Venezuelan isn’t shy to keep it real with her loyal followers when it comes to bringing her audience along with her for the ride. Now more than ever, women want to know about plastic surgery pros and cons, facial experiences and more. From a sharing nose procedure to numerous hair makeovers, Lele is committed to being authentic around her personal transformations.

The Celoso singer is known for her hilarious comedy skits and unique personality, but Lele has also found a voice in the music industry. Besides beauty cosmetics, Lele has also transformed her career, landing her numerous opportunities such as her recent music video Volar. The Latin comedian is now set to release her new documentary series The Secret Life of Lele Pons on YouTube. The series will reveal how a social misfit turned into a social media queen and global entertainer despite her daily struggles with mental health from an early age. The new trailer shows a young Lele trying to seize the day while fighting a secret mental disease.

Before and after pictures!! pic.twitter.com/Q5o9VffhhU — Lele Pons (@lelepons) November 16, 2015

For an artist known for her unfiltered videos and candid humor, Lele gets honest about her personal journey to stardom in an upcoming documentary. Launching May 19th on YouTube Original, the Latina YouTuber is letting us in on her body transformation, living with OCD and how creating content has impacted her world. Be sure to add her on TikTok with where she has over 9.3 million followers she loves to entertain. Thanks Lele, for never being afraid of change and honesty, as you move into different phases of life.