Casa Carmen’s mouthwatering ‘legendary’ empanadas land in New York’s Flatiron District

New York’s Flatiron district is now home to a flavorful culinary destination that promises to transport diners to the heart of Mexico’s culinary heritage. Casa Carmen, founded by grandsons Sebastian and Santiago Ramirez Degollado, is more than just a restaurant; it’s a tribute to their esteemed grandmother, celebrated Mexican Chef Carmen “Titita” Ramirez Degollado.

©Courtesy: Casa Carmen





The honor their abuela, the two restaurateurs set out to preserve their family traditions and recipes and embark on a new chapter of sharing their passion for authentic Mexican cuisine beyond Mexico’s borders.

For many years, Chef “Titita” Ramirez Degollado has been celebrated as a “Matriarch of Mexican Flavor.” She has greatly impacted Mexican cuisine and is known for her influence on the acclaimed El Bajío restaurants. These restaurants are famous for their outstanding dishes from places like Veracruz, Puebla, Oaxaca, and Yucatan. Their history goes way back when the now 83 year old chef opened her first location 1972, now El Bajío has 19 locations and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

HOLA! had the chance to ask the family about the authentic menus in their restaurants in NY and both grandsons, Sebastian and Santiago and Chef “Titita” herself all had something to say about their Plantain Empanadas with refried beans. They shared that this is the most popular dish in the restaurant and ﻿many people come to Chef “Titita”’s restaurants in Mexico City just to have these “legendary” empanadas.

©Courtesy: Casa Carmen





Sebastian commented, “Santiago and I used to go eat and work at her first location El Bajio Azcapotzalco and she always insisted to have the empanadas with plenty of the black sauce from “Nana Amparo’s recipe” -she was our dad’s and aunt’s nanny that also cooked a lot for the family. The sauce has also become a signature flavor from Titita and el Bajio, we always wanted to bring this recipe and sauce that is part of our family day to day meals and is now shared with many in Mexico City and now Tribeca and Flatiron.”

©Courtesy: Casa Carmen





“These plantain empanadas transport me back to my hometown of Xalapa in Veracruz and its tropical environment. Dipping them in charred chipotle black sauce is a must.” - Chef Carmen “Titita” Ramirez Degollado



Recipe: Plantain Empanadas with refried beans

TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS - SERVINGS: 4-6 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients:

200 gr plantain

200 ml oil

6 gr flour

pinch of salt

2 gr sugar

Splash of water

200 gr refried beans

salsa negra chile meco: chile chipotle meco, garlic, oil, piloncillo, sugar, salt

Instructions:

Peel, cut and boil plantain until soft. let them cold. cut the plantains in half, remove heart with black seeds, grind Add a bit of salt sugar and flour, once all the ingredients are together the consistency must be similar as the tortilla dough. has to be uniform dough without loose pieces of plantain. when plantain dries, add enough water until rehydrated, if its too humid work with hands on a bowl add salt sugar and flour until achieving adequate consistency. 40g of refried beans, cover as a quesadilla. Fry whenever ready for service. Weight each empanada 40 gr, make like little tortillas, put on top

Sebastian also passionately conveyed that bringing this cherished family recipe to New York was a natural and compelling decision. He emphasized, “the plantain empanadas are one of the best sellers in our Mexico City restaurants, and when we were creating the menu for Casa Carmen in New York City, we knew immediately that we wanted to include them.”

©Courtesy: Casa Carmen





Casa Carmen’s opening in New York City marks the family’s first restaurant venture outside Mexico. The Tribeca main location, redesigned by Mexican Interior Designer Luis Enrique Noriega and Architect Legeard Studio, resembles a traditional Mexican hacienda with terracotta walls, Oaxacan black clay pottery, and woven textiles. After the success of the Tribeca flagship in 2022, CASA CARMEN has now opened a second location in Flatiron.

Try making their authentic recipe or if you are in New York City, visit one of their locations and try those famous and legendary empanadas or any of their other authenic Mexican dishes.

