Latinx-owned restaurants in Los Angeles perfect for Super Bowl weekend

The Super Bowl making its way to Los Angeles was a source for excitement the second it was anounced, but once everything started falling into place, it became all the more perfect.

Not only are LA legends including Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg performing for the halftime show, but our very own Los Angeles Rams are playing in the big game, making for a one-of-a-kind night for the Southern California city.

While those in city of angels are bursting with pride over the event, it’s safe to say a lot of folks will be flying from all over the country (and the world) to watch the game, whether they see it live at SoFi Stadium or go to viewing parties around the city.

One thing LA prides itself on is great food, bursting with small busineses run by the huge Latinx population. While you’re in the city, it goes without saying that you need to get some good Mexican food--but that’s not all we have to offer.

From coffee shops and the perfect pan dulce to 5-star dining, from the San Fernando Valley to Inglewood, here are some places you should check out if you’re in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. And, of course, support the local street vendors.

Horchatería Río Luna

R Coffee House

Salsa & Beer