Couples Date Night Ideas: Taco Tuesday

“Taco Tuesday” is a foodie phrase that we all know very well. We can pretty much say that tacos are the designated food choice for Tuesdays. Why not incorporate “Taco Tuesday” into one of your date nights and make your own tacos?

Here’s how!

Step 1: Choose Your Taco Shell

Are you and your partner both soft taco shell lovers or hard taco shell lovers? Or maybe you like a combination of the two. Choose which taco shells will be the foundation of your tacos.

Whatever tortilla you choose, tacos are perfect for date night

Step 2: Choose Your Taco Base

There are so many different kinds of tacos to make! Normally, a protein is used for the taco base. From ground beef, chicken, steak, fish, shrimp, beans, etc, there are so many different delicious protein base options. For meat free/vegan/vegetarian options, try different types of beans, potatoes, grains and nuts as your taco base.

There are also tons of great online recipes to choose from to make your taco base. However, some simple olive oil, salt and pepper are enough to cook any of the above and make it taste delicious. You can even choose to make or buy a general taco seasoning, which will also season any taco base and make it taste delicious.

Step 3: Choose Your Toppings

You can choose to eat your tacos plain or for some added flavor, add some toppings. Traditional taco toppings are shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole. About one to three toppings are more than enough to garnish your tacos.

Step 4: Make An Appetizer

Guacamole, pico de gallo, chips with a salsa or queso dip, are the traditional go to appetizers. You can also choose a delicious online recipe to make your appetizer(s) or just buy store-bought, which tastes just as delicious, and also helps to save some cooking time. Serve with your delicious homemade tacos and enjoy!

Step 5: Choose Your Beverage (Optional)

There are many drinks to enjoy with your tacos! From traditional margaritas, tequila, mezcal, craft beers, cocktails, etc, to non-alcoholic margaritas, cocktails and colas, choose your beverage if desired. You can be ambitious and make your own drinks at home or buy store-bought which are just as delicious.