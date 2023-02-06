Game Day: Impress your guests with this mini hatch chile burgers recipe

As one of the biggest days in American sports fast approaches us, it’s a good idea to start getting ideas of what to serve during our upcoming Super Bowl Sunday parties. Let’s face it, this occassion is a great excuse to indulge in delicious comfort food as we watch and enjoy the excitement of the game with friends and family.

If you’re looking to impress your guests with a mouth-watering treat packed with flavor, we have a fantastic suggestion: Mini Hatch Chile Burgers. According to John Lewis, a Charleston-based BBQ pitmaster, these mini burgers are the best party snack for the Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl Sunday means lots of eating, so I like to make mini-versions of popular tailgate foods so you don’t load up on just one thing. These sliders are great for a crowd and just the right about of spicy.”

©Lewis Barbecue





The expert, who runs BBQ joints (Lewis Barbecue) and ships its award-winning smoked meats straight to your door, also gave us a tip to get this recipe just right. “My number one tip is always to start with quality meat. Sourcing certified Angus beef from your local butcher shop will always make whatever meat you’re cooking taste better. I like to use Zia Hatch Chile and Martin’s potato buns for this recipe, but you can use any diced Hatch chile or slider bun from your grocery store.”

If you are going to make these for game day and need help deciding what to serve them with, Lewis told us that these mini burgers are best paired with red chile ketchup and crispy french fries.

So, put on your apron, get in the spirit and get cooking! The recipe below is sure to be a Super Bowl party pleaser.

JL’s Mini Hatch Chile Burgers

TOTAL TIME: Aprox.30 MINS - SERVINGS: 4-6 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients:

1 cup Zia Red Chile, drained

1 cup ketchup

4 tbsp Lawry’s seasoning salt

2 tbsp black pepper, coarse grind

1 jar Zia Red Chile, drained

12 slices of American cheese

12 each 3 ounce burger patties, 80/20 blend

1 pack Martin’s Slicer buns



©Lewis Barbecue





Method:

Make Zia Red Chile ketchup. Drain 1 cup of Zia Red Chile of juices. Blend with ketchup until smooth. Combine and mix 4 tablespoons of Lawrys Season Salt with 2 tablespoons of coarsely ground black pepper. You will have some seasoning left over, but it is necessary to make enough to handle. Drain 1 Jar of Zia Green Chile. Take plastic off american cheese slices. Shape patties to slightly exceed the diameter of the Martin’s bun to account for shrinkage during cooking. Season to your preference with seasoning on both sides. Reserve in the refrigerator. Fire up charcoal grill for direct cooking. Spread coals out into an even layer when coals are white hot. Place patties on the grill. Place a shallow metal pan, such as a sheet tray, upside down, over the patties, to trap the smoke flavor from the grill into the pattie. Grill for about 2-3 minutes and check to see if juices are beginning to run on top. When this happens, flip the patties and place a generous tablespoon of drained green chile on top. Place a slice of cheese over the green chile. Cover once more with the lid until the cheese is thoroughly melted. The burger will be close to medium when the cheese is melted. Check with a probe thermometer to confirm the doneness to your desired liking. Place cooked patties on a tray to rest. Toast buns on grill and place patties on toasted buns and serve with Zia Red Chile ketchup on the side