Oscar De La Renta fashion designer Laura Kim toasts to creativity with flower-inspired cocktails

Oscar De La Renta fashion designer Laura Kim invites you to experience the floral wonderland of Fleuriste St~Germain, an enchanting flower shop that recreates the ethos of original French salons. The artist celebrated the opening by throwing an intimate party (under state COVID-19 safety guidelines) collaborating with St~Germain and American Ballet Theater dancer James Whiteside.
During the event, inspiring conversations, special performances, beautiful bouquets, and creative cocktails created the perfect ambiance. Kim and Whiteside, entertained guests and toast to the city’s cultural spirit and top talents with cocktails by St~Germain.
The limited-run Fleuriste St~Germain pop-up space, will be open to New Yorkers from Friday, August 13 through Sunday, August 15 (12-6pm daily). Guests can enjoy free craft cocktails, floral bouquets to takeaway and half-hourly ballet performances.
Those who won’t be able to make it, collaborators Laura Kim and James Whiteside wants you to have a taste of the intimate soiree and create at home the Fleuriste St~Germain signature serves.
Laura Kim’s Rosé Spritz
- 1 oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 2 ½ oz Strawberry-infused Rosé Wine (infuse 4 cups of quartered strawberries into a 750 ml bottle of rosé wine for at least 3 hours, then double strain)
- 2 oz Sparkling Yuzu
- Garnish: Cherry Blossom Ice Cubes
Method: Build ingredients over floral ice cubes in a wine glass.
The Ballerino
- 1 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon
- 1 oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 2 oz Sparkling Water
- 1 oz Ginger-Lemon Kombucha
- ½ oz Lemon Juice
- 2 drops Bittercube Jamaican No 1 Bitters
- Garnish: Micro Blossom Confetti
Method: Build ingredients over pebbled ice in a Collins glass and add confetti garnish.
The Fleurita
- ½ oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 1 ½ oz Cazadores Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Clarified Cucumber Juice
- ½ oz Orange Blossom Syrup (combine 1 cup of cane sugar and 1 cup water and gently heat until dissolved. Remove from the heat and add 2 tsp of orange blossom water)
- ¼ oz Citric Acid Solution (whisk 10 ml or 2 tsp of citric acid - lemon or citrus juice - with 100 ml of water)
- Spray of Lavender Bitters
- Garnish: Fennel Pollen Salt, Edible Flower Bouquet
Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail tin and shake, then strain over ice and add floral garnish.
Spritz Up Your Spritz
- 1.5 oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 2 oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco
- 2 oz Sparkling Water
- Garnish: Flower or Lavender Ice Cubes, or Flower Petals and Herbs
Method: Build ingredients over ice in a Tumbler or Wine glass, adorn with floral accoutrements and garnishes of your choosing!