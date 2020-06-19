There is something simple and elegant about the martini. From the name to the style of the glass it is served in, the martini just beckons you to it in a way that no other cocktail can. American journalist and cultural critic H. L. Mencken was quoted saying that the martini is “the only American invention as perfect as the sonnet.” There are three versions of the martini: the dry martini, the dirty martini and the perfect martini.

The dry martini is made using dry, white vermouth; while the dirty martini includes a splash of olive brine or olive juice (with the olive, too); and the perfect martini has equal amounts of sweet and dry vermouth. Nowadays, bartenders everywhere are creating innovative versions of the OG martini, like appletinis, espresso martinis and more. Below we’ve gathered four martini recipes that will impress even the toughest critic (we’re looking at you, James).