This is the little kombucha that could. After coming close to losing it all in the California wildfires, Fermented Sciences came back with vision of what was truly possible. Thus was born Flying Embers.

This 0g sugar, 0g carbs, keto, organic, gluten free and vegan-brewed (phew! say that fast five times) kombucha comes with live probiotics. Not only that, but proceeds go to support First Responders.

Get some for your cooler here.

