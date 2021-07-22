National Tequila Day is this Saturday, July 24. While we don’t need a reason to drink tequila, the holiday is a good excuse. To celebrate, HOLA! USA has rounded up over 20 drink recipes to mix up at home.

Don’t forget, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take! So, why not whip out the salt and limes, drink responsibly (if you’re 21 or older) and give one of these recipes a shot.

(Running low tequila? No problem! Minibar Delivery is offering new consumers $10 off their first order for National Tequila Day with the promo code TEQUILADAY. You can also brush up on your mixology skills with Amazon Explore’s Tequila Experience.)

Scroll for National Tequila Day recipes...