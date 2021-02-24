How to make Moët & Chandon’s 30th anniversary Golden Globes cocktail at home

Cheers to Hollywood! Moët & Chandon is celebrating 30 years as the official champagne of the Golden Globes. In honor of the milestone anniversary, Moët has crafted a special champagne cocktail, aptly named, “The Moet Golden Fizz.”

©Courtesy of Moet & Chandon





While Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the 78th annual awards show from different coasts on Feb. 28, you can toast filmmakers and stars from the comfort of your living room with the Moet Golden Fizz.

To make the cocktail at home, Moët & Chandon has partnered with Cocktail Courier to offer a limited-edition cocktail kit featuring the Moet Golden Fizz, which you can purchase here, or you can make the drink with the recipe below...sip, sip hooray!

©Courtesy of Moet & Chandon





The Moet Golden Fizz

Ingredients:

• 4 oz Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial

• 2 oz Ginger Turmeric Tea

• .5 oz Honey Syrup

• .5 oz Lemon Juice

• 4 drops Cardamom Bitters

• Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon Wheel

Directions:

Build in a wine glass. Add ice and gently stir with a bar spoon. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.

The 2021 Golden Globes air live on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

