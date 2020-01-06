The Globes go vegan! See what your favorite celebs will be dining during the show

Hollywood is officially making a switch! On Sunday, January 5, all of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars will be dining on a completely vegan menu — the first time in the 77 years of the Golden Globe history! Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Sofia Carson to Jennifer Aniston will be dining world-class dishes prepared with the finest ingredients by the master chefs at the Beverly Hilton in California.
Earlier tonight the full menu was shared via social media by Variety showcasing the full three-course menu that the stars will be dining on. So what’s on the lineup for the night? Celebs will be served a delicious Chilled Golden Beet Soup topped with candied striped beets and pistachios as their first course, followed by King Oyster Mushroom “Scallops” paired with a mushroom risotto. The night will be capped off with a decadent Vegan Opera Dome with chocolate, pralines and hazelnuts. #yum
Each course has been expertly paired a Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage from 2008, Moet & Chandon Rosé Impérial, a Terraza de los Andes Chardonnay and Malbec (from 2018 and 2017 respectively).