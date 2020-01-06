The Globes go vegan! See what your favorite celebs will be dining during the show

Hollywood is officially making a switch! On Sunday, January 5, all of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars will be dining on a completely vegan menu — the first time in the 77 years of the Golden Globe history! Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Sofia Carson to Jennifer Aniston will be dining world-class dishes prepared with the finest ingredients by the master chefs at the Beverly Hilton in California.

©@Variety



The Beverly Hilton will be serving a three-course meal prepared by Chef Matthew Morgan and Pastry Chef Thomas Henzi

Earlier tonight the full menu was shared via social media by Variety showcasing the full three-course menu that the stars will be dining on. So what’s on the lineup for the night? Celebs will be served a delicious Chilled Golden Beet Soup topped with candied striped beets and pistachios as their first course, followed by King Oyster Mushroom “Scallops” paired with a mushroom risotto. The night will be capped off with a decadent Vegan Opera Dome with chocolate, pralines and hazelnuts. #yum

©GettyImages



Stars like Ana de Armas and Sofia Carson will be dining on a full vegan menu while they watch all the award show action

Each course has been expertly paired a Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage from 2008, Moet & Chandon Rosé Impérial, a Terraza de los Andes Chardonnay and Malbec (from 2018 and 2017 respectively).