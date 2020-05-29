Dayanara Torres shares the recipe for this Puerto Rican delicacy: coquito

Not only is Dayanara Torres a certified beauty queen, she is also the certified cooking queen of our hearts. From her ‘sandwichitos de mezcla’ to banana bread ‘cakes’ to delicious desserts she’s made with her ‘daughter-in-law’ Kylie Jane Marco (she’s dating her eldest son with singer Marc Anthony, Cristian), the Mira Quien Baila judge is making sure that she not only keeps her household well-fed, but her fans as well. In her latest culinary adventure, the celeb mamá-of-two shares how to make Puerto Rican coquito (think of it like a spiked eggnog that tastes like coconut), which is normally enjoyed at Christmas time in Puerto Rican households. Check out Dayanara’s simple recipe below!
Dayanara Torres’ Homemade Coquito Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cans of Evaporated Milk
- 2 cans of Condensed Milk
- 2 cans of Coco López (cream coconut)
- Cinnamon powder
- ½ liter of Puerto Rican Rum (more or less) - equivalent to a 2.11 cups of rum
Preparations:
- Prep half of the ingredients and add to a blender (one can of evaporated milk, condensed milk and Coco López). Combine and transfer to a jug/large glass bottle.
- Repeat step one and place in another jug/large glass bottle.
- Once you have completed steps one and two, add rum. Depending on your taste and the day, add more or less.
- Place in the refrigerator and allow to complete cool.
- Optional: Add cinnamon sticks to the bottle/jug.
HOLA! USA Special Note: the longer coquito sits, the more the flavors will combine and the tastier it becomes.