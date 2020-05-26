Serena Williams’ daughter is a regular food critic in latest cooking adventure with dad

We are fully convinced that Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia Ohanian is a certified foodie. The celebrity toddler has proven time-and-time again that she loves making food (and eating it), especially when it’s during one of her father-daughter moments with her dad Alexis Ohanian. The papá-hija dynamic duo loves to share their cooking adventures on Instagram — making us swoon and giving us serious FOMO from some the the delicious eats that they have been making while they safely self-quarantine in their Los Angeles home. In their latest private moment, proud celeb papá Alexis makes some súperchulo pancake art and his mini food critic gives him the 411 on how he did.

The tech mogul shared a carousel on Instagram with a picture of his final product, followed by a video of Olympia’s adorable critique of his work. He stated in his caption, “All this pancake art has me thinking we should start recording Season 2 of #BusinessDad - agree? @olympiaohanian wanted (and got) pancakes for breakfast AND lunch becase I‘m apparently a pushover and justified it to myself as more time to practice my craft.” Clearly, it’s Olympia’s world, and dad Alexis just happens to live in it (and doesn’t mind it one bit!). There’s no denying that this is an incredibly heartwarming moment shared between the two, and we hope that Alexis keeps sharing more of them!

©@alexisohanian



Serena William’s hubby Alexis wanted to practice his pancake art and made a Dalmatian pancake for daughter Olympia

Serena Williams’ husband isn’t the only one making some seriously good eats at their home, Olympia has also proven that she can hang tough and make some pretty awesome things to munch on as well. Recently, Olympia and her dad took to the kitchen to make some ultra colorful tortillas (they were corn colored, pink and a deep blue). She’s also sported an Italian chef’s hat and made homemade pasta as well. Not only can she make main meals, she can also make desserts like NOLA-style beignets (yum!).