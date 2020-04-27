Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia munches into beignets on cute daddy-daughter date

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia Ohanian is loving her New Orleans’ style beignets very much. While enjoying an at home daddy-daughter date with her doting father Alexis Ohanian, the talented two-year-old who recently made pasta with her dad, was served up a great big dish of the beignets and was clearly loving every bite as her dad watched on and filmed in delight. You can also hear her thanking her father for serving her some of this fried goodness coated in powdery white sugar (a great component for making a big mess). It’s evident from the videos that Alexis shared that this dynamic duo was having a blast together as well!

Related Video: Wasabi Is Linked With a ‘Really Substantial’ Memory Boost Loading the player...