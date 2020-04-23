Cook at home like a chef with the perfect dinner recipe: Pan-seared salmon with a lemon and herb butter sauce

Sometimes life beckons us to “treat ourselves” with the finer things in life. From the latest and trendiest skincare goodies to an upscale meal at home, you just gotta go big or go home. HOLA! USA’s recipe for pan seared salmon with a lemon herb butter sauce (cooked in Made In Cookwear) definitely fulfills that need that we all have when we crave something truly rich and decadent. This recipe hits all the spots with its perfectly cooked salmon, aromatic herbs and a sauce so creamy it’s almost sinful. Not only will this dish be savory and piquant, but it will also be good for you as salmon is jam packed with nutrients.

Like many other types of fish, salmon is super nutrient dense — a fancy way of saying that it carries a lot of properties that are good for you (just an added bonus when you pair it with ChefAshley Guzman’s cream sauce). At the end of the day, you can enjoy salmon any number of ways, but we’d argue that a lemon herb butter sauce served with a side of crispy Brussel sprouts will never lead you down the wrong path. Perhaps we can even convince you to top it off with a little flan? Check out HOLA! USA’s recipe below!

©Shirley Rodriguez



Chef Ashley Guzman’s recipe, cooked in Made In Cookwear, is ready in minutes

Pan Seared Salmon with Lemon Herb Butter Sauce Recipe Courtesy of Chef Ashley Guzman

Prep Time: 25 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Total Time: 40 min

Ingredients:

For Salmon

2 Salmon Fillets

Salt and Pepper to taste

For Lemon Herb Butter Sauce

3 tbsp of Butter

2 tbsp of Lemon Juice

½ cup of Heavy Cream

⅔ cup of White Wine

1 Shallot, minced

2 tbsp of Garlic, minced

1 lemon, zested

1 tbsp of Thyme, chopped

1 tbsp of Dill, chopped

1 tbsp of Chives, minced

Preparations: