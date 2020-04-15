Pommes Darphin: a fancy alternative to hash browns

Potatoes are a major comfort food for all of us. From french fries to home fries to mashed potatoes to hash browns, there is so much that can be done with the humble potato. You can dress it up with an elegant protein like salmon or kick it with a burger, there is no wrong way to to consume them. This root vegetable has over 200 varieties that come in all shapes and sizes. You can find purple potatoes that are petite and perfectly shaped the same way you can find ones that are a deep red and come in a large irregular shape (some even come in a half moon shape).

This spectacular starchy spud was first domesticated in what is now modern day Peru about 7,000–10,000 years ago. From then on, it became a global phenomenon when it made its way to Europe in the 16th century by way of Spanish explorers and conquistadores. Below we’ve included a delicious recipe for Pommes Darphin (a French style of making hash browns) that we’re sure you’ll love. Check out HOLA! USA’s recipe below!

©Shirley Rodriguez



Pommes Darphin (aka fancy hash browns) recipe by HOLA! USA

Pommes Darphin Recipe Courtesy of Chef Ashley Guzman

Prep Time: 15

Cook Time: 15

Total Time: 30

Ingredients:

3 Potatoes

1 tbsp of Neutral Oil (vegetable oil, avocado oil, etc. — steer clear of EVOO as it has a low burning index for cooking)

1 tbsp of Butter

1 tbsp Crème fraîche - optional

1 package of Salmon Lox - optional

1 tbsp of Capers - optional

1 sprig of Scallion, chopped (aka green onions) - optional

Salt and Pepper to taste

Preparations: